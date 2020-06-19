Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 5,997 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up 1.4% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $14,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.90. 188,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,051. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $156.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.64.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

