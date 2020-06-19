Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 61 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $8.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.70. 4,442,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,362. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

