Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 623 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in shares of Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 60,314,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,361,203. The firm has a market cap of $256.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

