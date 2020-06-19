Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 9,205 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for 3.6% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.68% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $37,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 135,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 29,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

RS traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $95.75. 1,114,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,919. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

