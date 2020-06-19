Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.38

Downing One VCT PLC (LON:DDV1) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and traded as low as $47.00. Downing One VCT shares last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 12,208 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.20.

About Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1)

Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.

