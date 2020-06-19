Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Update

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 155,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DYNT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 9,329,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,629. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.25.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

DYNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Dynatronics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

