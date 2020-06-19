Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,974,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,767,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 5.49% of Edison International worth $1,094,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.38. 174,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,546. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

