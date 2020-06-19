Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Ekso Bionics from $1.20 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Aegis decreased their price target on Ekso Bionics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of EKSO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.43. 96,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.02. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 210.43% and a negative net margin of 68.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 534.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,997 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Ekso Bionics worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

