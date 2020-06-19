Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Short Interest Down 72.5% in June

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELSE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of 88.77 and a beta of 0.51. Electro-Sensors has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

