electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECOR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. electroCore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.
In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 176,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. 462,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,061. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.05. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a negative net margin of 1,445.53%. On average, analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
electroCore Company Profile
electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.
Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.