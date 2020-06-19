electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECOR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. electroCore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 176,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 105.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in electroCore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in electroCore by 43.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in electroCore by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in electroCore by 169.9% in the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. 462,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,061. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.05. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a negative net margin of 1,445.53%. On average, analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

