Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ELTK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 39,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of -2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. Eltek has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $7.08.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 34.79%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of Eltek at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELTK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eltek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

