Eminence Capital LP Acquires 2,887,037 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 169.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,887,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.7% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.29% of Morgan Stanley worth $156,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $675,692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after buying an additional 4,478,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after buying an additional 3,786,107 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after buying an additional 2,085,230 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,170,000 after buying an additional 1,831,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. 19,670,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,392,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

