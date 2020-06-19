Eminence Capital LP Acquires Shares of 1,139,285 Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,139,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,798,000. Eminence Capital LP owned about 2.21% of Tempur Sealy International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,051 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,799. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.44. 59,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,334. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.