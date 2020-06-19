Eminence Capital LP Buys 156,575 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,575 shares during the quarter. Spotify makes up approximately 1.4% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Spotify were worth $131,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Spotify by 0.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Spotify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Spotify by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Spotify by 4.8% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.30.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,585,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,427. Spotify has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.35.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

