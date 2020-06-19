Eminence Capital LP Buys Shares of 2,176,687 Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,176,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,535,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 228.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 27,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PENN traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $32.14. 13,074,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,244,548. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $40.14.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

