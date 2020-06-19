Eminence Capital LP Cuts Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Eminence Capital LP decreased its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 40.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,287,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872,511 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $76,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 41.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 40,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,175,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,415,000 after buying an additional 3,024,663 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 171.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,056,000 after buying an additional 4,115,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 29.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,831,000 after buying an additional 1,644,043 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 225.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,576,914. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.22. 5,402,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

