Eminence Capital LP Has $120.69 Million Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Eminence Capital LP lessened its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,113,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,888,595 shares during the quarter. Godaddy makes up approximately 1.3% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $120,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Anavon Capital LLP bought a new position in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth $2,520,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Godaddy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth $2,818,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Godaddy stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.13. 101,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,883. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average is $68.40. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Godaddy’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 16,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,263,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $206,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,886 shares of company stock valued at $14,636,156 in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

