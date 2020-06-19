Eminence Capital LP Has $148.97 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,806,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Capri comprises about 1.6% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned 9.24% of Capri worth $148,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Capri by 657.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.85.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 4,430,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,202. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.88.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

