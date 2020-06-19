Eminence Capital LP Has $98.53 Million Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Eminence Capital LP cut its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 227,215 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.48% of Iqvia worth $98,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Iqvia by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.76, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

