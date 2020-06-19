Eminence Capital LP Invests $36.83 Million in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $8.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.50. 4,331,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,517. The company has a market cap of $304.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.56.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

