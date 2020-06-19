Eminence Capital LP Invests $40.88 Million in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 899,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,878,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. G.Research dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYV traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 166,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,313. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

