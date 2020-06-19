Eminence Capital LP Invests $44.83 Million in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 368,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,828,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 160,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 63,617 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,223,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $270,455,000 after purchasing an additional 167,248 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 390,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,485,000 after purchasing an additional 239,735 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 308,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 600.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.95. The stock had a trading volume of 232,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,436. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.87. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 266.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

