Eminence Capital LP Invests $48.27 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,353,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,270,000. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.77% of LKQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in LKQ by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,944,000 after buying an additional 5,015,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $436,249,000 after buying an additional 792,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,676,000. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,859,000 after buying an additional 4,577,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,745,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,653,000 after buying an additional 305,599 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.92. 142,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

