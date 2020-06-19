Eminence Capital LP Invests $48.96 Million in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,632,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,961,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,208,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Outfront Media Inc has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OUT. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Outfront Media from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

