Eminence Capital LP Lowers Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Eminence Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,444,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,427,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.6% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $149,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,296,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 5,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $200,075.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $136,434.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,682,937. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

