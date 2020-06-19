Eminence Capital LP Makes New $37.10 Million Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,147,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,096,000. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.91% of Axalta Coating Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.27.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 53,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,960. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

