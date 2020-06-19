Eminence Capital LP Purchases 1,502,957 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 137.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502,957 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.06% of Shake Shack worth $97,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $1,380,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,444,750 over the last ninety days. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.51. 2,101,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,167. Shake Shack Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

