Eminence Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 905,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,087,000. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 1.04% of Planet Fitness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $30,763,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $1,304,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 671.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 60,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

NYSE PLNT traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.36. The company had a trading volume of 67,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,280. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.82%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

