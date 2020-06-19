Eminence Capital LP Purchases New Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,244,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,982,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 60,885,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,132,000 after buying an additional 11,697,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,789,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,909,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,241 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 679.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,515,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,174,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,757 shares in the last quarter.

VICI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,206,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,460. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 69.43, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

