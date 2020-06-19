Eminence Capital LP Purchases New Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,314,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,514,000. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 1.28% of MGM Resorts International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,388,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,266 shares in the company, valued at $227,338.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Atif Rafiq purchased 9,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

MGM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,553,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,293,270. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

