Eminence Capital LP Purchases Shares of 672,178 Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 672,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,891,000. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.15% of Capital One Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $67.96. 313,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.71. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.35.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

