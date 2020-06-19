Eminence Capital LP Raises Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 299.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 827,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,857 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 4.29% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $45,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,081,000 after buying an additional 277,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,856,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,061,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,118,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,989,000 after buying an additional 215,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,506 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of ABG stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.90. 8,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,207. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.63. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $177,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,561.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.