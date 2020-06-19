Eminence Capital LP Sells 1,443,567 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Eminence Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,690,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,443,567 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 1.90% of Nutanix worth $58,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,190,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Nutanix by 684.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,569,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $57,266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100,870 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 471,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $46,702.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,940.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $152,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,210.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,785 shares of company stock worth $1,127,909. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nutanix from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 166,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,060. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.00. Nutanix Inc has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.53 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 68.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

