Eminence Capital LP Sells 411,428 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Eminence Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,083,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,428 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series C accounts for approximately 2.4% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned about 3.49% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $220,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ FWONK traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 39,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,217. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.56). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

