Eminence Capital LP Takes Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,913,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,182,000. Eminence Capital LP owned about 1.15% of Aramark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Aramark by 25.8% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 20.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Aramark by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In related news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,452.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARMK traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. 2,777,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

