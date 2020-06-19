Eminence Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Eminence Capital LP decreased its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 308,116 shares during the period. Cigna makes up about 1.4% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.20% of Cigna worth $127,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric J. Foss bought 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,485 shares of company stock worth $62,038,903. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.53. 119,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.67. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

