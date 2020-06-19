Eminence Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Eminence Capital LP cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 833,912 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $120,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,760,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,867,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.34. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $151.85 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

