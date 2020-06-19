Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Down 24.2% in June

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.75 price target on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Energy Focus stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. 406,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,654. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $21.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 94.94% and a negative net margin of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFOI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Focus during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

