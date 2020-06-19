Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,361.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,772 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.43.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,495 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,170. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,563. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.49. The stock has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $260.94 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

