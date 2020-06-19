Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 380.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,359 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,878,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock worth $604,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.