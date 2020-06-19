Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 684.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,683 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE:LNT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.99. 1,006,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

