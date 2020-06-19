Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $4.13 Million Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 207.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $583.81. The stock had a trading volume of 280,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,018. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $603.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $563.57 and its 200 day moving average is $546.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

