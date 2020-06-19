Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $4.42 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,445,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

MMC traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $106.80. 1,538,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,040. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

