Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 71,811 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 486.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,811 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI remained flat at $$76.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,186,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,483. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

