Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 20,524 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after acquiring an additional 165,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,964,000 after acquiring an additional 151,622 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,142,000 after acquiring an additional 92,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,603,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $814,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.86. 952,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,265. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.11. The firm has a market cap of $138.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $356.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total value of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,012,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

