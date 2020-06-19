Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,700 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 203,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Envision Solar International during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Envision Solar International during the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envision Solar International during the first quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envision Solar International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,864,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVSI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. 60,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,290. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.20. Envision Solar International has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $12.85.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Envision Solar International had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a negative net margin of 74.97%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Envision Solar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Envision Solar International in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

