Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Shares of ETRN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,146,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,393. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $364,950.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,190,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733,339 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 25.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after buying an additional 74,670 shares during the last quarter.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

