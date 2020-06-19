Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises approximately 4.3% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Equity Residential by 256.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,040 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $41,222,000. Finally, AXA lifted its position in Equity Residential by 34.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 110,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,459 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of EQR traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $59.58. 6,979,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.67. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

