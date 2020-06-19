Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Update

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erytech Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:ERYP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. Erytech Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $170.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.35). Equities analysts expect that Erytech Pharma will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

