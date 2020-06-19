Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Down 51.7% in June

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 51,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,187. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. Evolving Systems has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolving Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.19% of Evolving Systems worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

